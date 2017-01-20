Shashank Vyas is looking for Miss Right!

Shashank Vyas, who is currently seen as Ravish in TV show Jana Na dil Se Door, is one of the most eligible bachelors in the television industry. But of late, the actor has been missing from the social circuit.

Speaking to FPJ, he says, “I know I haven’t been available to socialise much but I am busy with my shoot. I like my own company and I love to chill out with my non-industry friends mostly.”

When asked about marriage, he quips, “I definitely want to marry and settle down. Even my father wants me to get married. I am open to arranged marriage. I don’t want to get married to any actress. When I come home after my shoot I want to talk life and other things and not acting and TV shows and the industry. Girls often tell me that I am someone whom they can take home to meet their mother. I feel I will be preferred more by the girl’s mother then by them (laughs).”

Talking about what qualities he wants in a wife, he says, “She should be simple and beautiful who could balance me and my home. I am very attached to my father and a nice girl would complete my family and home. I am a simple person and want to live happily ever after. I am looking for my Miss Right. I have very few close friends. Lots of people claim or assume to be my close friend but it’s only me who can genuinely tell who is my friend and who is not.”

Well ladies, if you like him, here’s your chance!