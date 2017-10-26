Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Sharon Stone play a drug kingpin

Sharon Stone play a drug kingpin

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 07:03 pm
FOLLOW US:

Sharon Stone is all set to feature in a dark comedic thriller, “Sunny”. The 59-year-old actor will essay the title role of a drug kingpin, mob mistress and devoted single mother, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be Norwegian filmmaker Eva Sorhaug’s directorial debut in English, based on William Day Frank’s script. Sorhaug is ecstatic to have Stone onboard the project. “Sharon Stone is the perfect actress to bring Sunny and all of her complexities to the screen. Her effortless ability to play strong, sexy women will take this fierce female character to the next level,” she said.

The plot will see Sunny undergo an adrenaline-fuelled 24 hours as she tries to clean up her act and get out of town before the local mob boss discovers her dysfunctional family’s devastating secret.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…