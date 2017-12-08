Sharmila Tagore turns 73: Throwback pictures of the Bengali beauty you cannot miss

Bengali beauty Sharmila Tagore turns 73 today. Iconic Sharmila shattered stereotypes in Indian cinema and still continues to make heads turn in her public appearance with her presence and beauty.

She is popularly known as Bollywood ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ from her and Shammi Kapoor starrer film, ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’. She looked beautiful as a Kashmiri girl. She has worked with A-list actors like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Satrughan Sinha, and Dharmendra among others.

If we talks about Tagore’s personal life, she is a great granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore and daughter of Gitindranth Tagore, who was a general manager of British India Corporation.

Sharmila married former captain of the Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan on 27th December 1969. She converted to Islam and took on the name Ayesha Sultana. The duo had three children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. Saif and Soha are actors and Saba is a jewellery designer.

In 1975, Tagore won the National film award for best actress in ‘Mausam’. In December 2005, she was chosen as an UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She was also awarded Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2013.

On Sharmila Tagore 73rd birthday, check out some throwback pictures, from her simple look to Bollywood bombshell

She looks gorgeous in a traditional look; saree, heavy jewellery and big red bindi.

She also looks adorable in western dresses.

Sharmila in Lux ad

Her first lux ad

In ‘An Evening in Paris’, Sharmila became the first actress in Bollywood to have a sported a swim suit.

Sharmila became a sex symbol of sorts in Indian Cinema.

Sharmila Tagore with son Saif Ali Khan.

Sharmila with daughter Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan after the latter’s wedding

Sharmila with son Saif, Kareena after their wedding

Sharmila with Rajesh Khanna

It’s make-up time