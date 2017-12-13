Sharmila Tagore thinking about penning her autobiography

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore said she might come out with her autobiography someday. The actor said her daughter Soha Ali Khan has already left her behind in this by coming out with a book.

When asked about a book on her life, Tagore said, “I think that’s a wonderful idea, I have definitely been thinking, but I have not put pen to paper, and Soha has been beating me to it. Maybe Soha can write my book.”

She was speaking to reporters last night at the launch of Soha Ali Khan’s book “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, published by Penguin India.

Tagore, 73, said attending the book launch of her daughter was exactly like being at the premiere of “Iti Srikanta”, Soha’s debut film.

In her book, Khan talks about finding herself in different capacities – as legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Tagore’s daughter, and actors Saif Ali Khan’s sister and noted star Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law. Her husband Kunal Kemmu, Saif and Kareena were also present at the launch.

Asked if he would ever write a book, since he is an avid reader, Saif quipped, “Yes, ghost stories. Chilling tales of life in the movie industry. I’d like to write a book on something like that. So it would be comedy, political satire or horror, I am not sure.”