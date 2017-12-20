Sharmila, Madhubala taught me to be myself, says Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone says yesteryear stars like Madhubala, Sharmila Tagore and Dimple Kapadia taught her to not make any changes in her personality.

Sunny tweeted a few throwback photographs of the veteran actresses as well as of Mandakini, Rekha and Zeenat Aman. She credited them as her idols.

“A few women in Bollywood who have taught me that it’s perfectly okay to be myself. Sharmila Tagore, Mandakini, Dimple Kapadia, Rekha, Zeenat Aman and Madhubala,” Sunny captioned the images.

Sunny, known for playing bold roles in films, started her career in Bollywood with the 2012 film “Jism 2”. She went on to appear in films like “Ragini MMS 2”, “Hate Story 2”, “Mastizaade” and “Baadshaho”.

She was last seen alongside Arbaaz Khan in “Tera Intezaar”, which released earlier this month.