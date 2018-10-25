Sharman Joshi speaks about his upcoming film Kaashi, theatrical endeavours and more

He was the quintessential boy-next-door, till he did Hate Story 3, and 1920 London and that’s when audiences took notice that this actor is capable of playing different characters as well. From his debut film Style, to Range De Basanti, from 3 Idiot’s Raju to Wajah Tum Ho’s righteous police officer, Sharman Joshi has proved he is a versatile actor. He might have been missing from the big screen for a while, but he is back now with a thriller, Kaashi in search of Ganga. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Kaashi and your character. What is it about?

The movie, which is based in Banaras, is about Kaashi (my character)’s search for his missing sister Ganga. I play a Dom, a person who performs last rites at the cremation ground. The character is very simple, but it was a challenging role that required a lot of heart and mind.

What kind of prep did you do for the film?

I learnt the spoken and body language of the people of Banaras. I went there days prior to the shoot and sat near the ghats to understand the people there, and imbibe some of their characteristics in my character. While reading the script, the character kind of grew on me, and hence, I wanted to make sure I got the nuances right.

What made you say yes to the film?

Like I mentioned earlier, the character grew on me. Also, usually, thrillers fizzle out towards the end. Last 20 minutes are the most crucial part of any film, a time when many thrillers lose the grip, but this one kept me hooked and that’s when I knew I wanted to do the film and I said yes in an instant.

You were missing from the big screen for a while and went back doing theatre. Was it a conscious decision to stay away from films?

I do work that makes me happy. I am not someone who will do films for the heck of it to or to prove a point or to be seen. Theatre is my passion, my first love, and it is something I will continue to do. As for the big screen, I’ve been around, may be not as much…I want to do something I totally believe in and when Kaashi happened, I am here now….

You’re currently doing ‘The Play That Went Wrong’. What made you adapt the play in India? What was so appealing about it?

It is a Westend play and has won many awards. I loved the concept and the detailing, and, hence, when I managed to get through to the right people I made sure I got the play back with me with the right to remake it in our country. Theatre in India is very underestimated, and I, in my own way, want to create a space for theatre and spread awareness about it.

Planning on bringing any more plays to India?

For now just this.

What do you enjoy more, theatre or films?

I am passionate about both of them, no choices there.

What about getting in the director’s chair?

Can’t foresee the future, but you never know what’s in store. For now, I’m happy being an actor.

Many Bollywood actors are doing web series. Will we see you in one anytime soon?

The digital platform is growing undoubtedly so I am open to doing good work. If something exciting comes my way in terms of a web series or short film, I would surely do it!

What next after Kaashi?

For now I have ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ and a film, ‘Babloo Bachelor’, which releases next year.