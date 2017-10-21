Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Let’s remember India’s Elvis Presley with his engaging dance moves

Today, late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor would have been celebrating his 86th birthday. The actor had been known for his brilliant acting skills and solid dance moves. Shammi Kapoor was known as India’s Elvis Presley as his dance moves were similar to the popular pop star. Interestingly, his song ‘Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe’ is still popular among today’s youth.

Apart from dance and acting, Shammi Kapoor’s personal life was also much talked about. He had first married actress Geeta Bali in 1955. However, Geeta Bali died in 1965 due to smallpox. Later, he got married to Neila Devi in 1969. Shammi had a son Aditya Raj Kapoor and daughter Kanchan.

Thus, on the birth anniversary of India’s Elvis Presley, Shammi Kapoor, let’s remember him through his engaging dance moves.

Shammi Ji, you will always be remembered through your dance moves!