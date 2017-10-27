‘Shame on you Hina Khan’, Hansika Motwani slams Bigg Boss 11 contestant for making fun of South film industry

Shaka Laka Boom Boom girl Hansika Motwani has slammed Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan for degrading the South film industry. Hina was chatting with her fellow contestant about how South industry work. The actress said that directors in the South want their actresses to gain weight and look voluptuous.

She further said that the audience down South loves to see their heroines wearing low neck outfits so that there is ample show of a woman’s cleavage. Flaunting her expertise on how the industry works in South India, Hina went on to blow her own trumpet saying, “I know that they want their heroines to gain weight flaunt their bulging figures in low cut blouses. I was in fact offered two films by two very big production houses which I refused since they asked me to gain weight as well.”

Hansika was not happy with Hina’s comment. So, she decided to give her a powerful reply and she wrote on her Twitter account, “Doesn’t she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us.” She also added, “And whatever #hinakhan is saying is our pure bullshit . #pleasegetyourtactsrightgirl.” She even called her out saying, “What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan.”

What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017