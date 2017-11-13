Shalini loves watching movies in between shoots

Shalini Kapoor Sagar says she enjoys her free time by watching romantic movies on the sets of the historical drama “Prithvi Vallabh”.”As our set is very far, the time I travel from home to the set and vice-versa… also the time when I’m not shooting on the set, I start watching Bollywood romantic movies online. I have enjoyed watching movies like ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘DilwaleDulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kabhi Khushi KabhieGham’ and ‘KuchKuchHota Hai’. I also like comedy films such as ‘Andaz Apna Apna’,” Shalini, known for shows like “Qubool Hai” and “Swaragini – JodeinRishtonKe Sur”, said.

The “very emotional” Shalini ends up crying sometimes while watching those movies.”But watching such movies keeps us positive and young forever,” she said.