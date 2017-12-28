Shakira’s struggle with voice continues

Pop sensation Shakira has once again delayed her world tour until June, following a vocal cord injury she sustained during rehearsals in October. The 40-year-old singer took to social media to announce that she has further postponed her ‘El Dorado’ World Tour, revealing that it will now kick off in June 2018.

Shakira shared an emotional message to her fans and wrote, “To my dear fans and friends, I wanted to write one more letter to express my gratitude to all of you for the immeasurable love and support that you have sent me these past few weeks. You have made me feel that my voice is not only mine but also yours, and that it has a purpose. There were times when your prayers and messages of affection and encouragement along with those of my family were the only thing buoying my spirits.”

Colombian pop star cancelled the remainder of her world tour because of a problem with her vocal chords and said she hoped to be back on stage in June of next year.

The musician concluded by saying, “I am very proud of this show; I feel it’s my best yet, since it has a repertoire filled with heartfelt songs and exciting moments of music and dance,” she concluded. “I really can’t wait for June! I promise to give you all of me and more from the minute I get on that stage and I am counting the days till showtime!”