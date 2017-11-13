Shahid-Mira’s cute daughter Misha is painting the town red, quite literally; see pics

Misha Kapoor, Shahid and Mira Rajput‘s 1-year-old daughter is paparazzi’s favourite. She already has so many fan clubs to her that soon, she might beat her parents in her popularity. And today, is the lucky day for her fans. Earlier in the day, Shahid shared a picture with his adorable daughter and made our day. Now, just a few hours later, we already have a new batch of pictures of the cutie-patootie.

Best times with my angel. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:25am PST



In the latest pictures, Misha spotted leaving an art class in Mumbai’s Juhu. Misha can be seen carried by her mom Mira. The pictures seem to be telling a story, a cute adorable one. You can easily spot that Misha is covered in paint all over. She has paint on her face and on her hands. She even managed to transfer paint on her mom as she carried her. We can only imagine the condition of the interiors of the car from which they are making an exit.

Little painter🎨🎨 #mishakapoor #mirakapoor #shahidkapoor @shahidkapoor @mira.kapoor A post shared by Shamira Fanclub 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@shahidmirafb) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:10am PST

Looks like mommy Mira became the Canvas for baby Misha 💕💕🌈 @mira.kapoor . . #celebrities#celebstyle#celeblife#starstuck#mirarajput#mirakapoor#mishakapoor#shahidkapoor##abhishekkapoor#isanakapoor#pragyakapoordelhi#airport#diaries#spotting#cutie#sessions#black#stylefile#fashionpost#redcarpet#instyle#celebinfo#entertainment#news#bollywood#news#celebritynews#uncensored#uncut#mumbai_ig#actors A post shared by Thebollygurl (@thebollygurl) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

Misha seems to be coming back from a paint party from her drawing class, and poor Mira had to help her paint the town in all colours. The pictures are absolutely adorable and all the parents will be able to relate to them. All of parents have been in a similar situation where they have carried their toddler drenched in water, mud or colours to the house, dirtying themselves in the process.

Colour coordinated in black and white with her mother, Misha looked cute as a button in a top and pants and matching clips to go them. Mira was quite a stunner in a short skirt and tucked in oversized shirt. Meanwhile, if you are wondering what went inside the art class, fan clubs will show you what actually. Misha Kapoor playing with brush and paint is the most adorable thing you’ll see today.