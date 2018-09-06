Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#HardikPatel
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked; now restored

Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked; now restored

— By PTI | Sep 06, 2018 05:45 pm
FOLLOW US:

revealed, shahid kapoor, boxer dingko singh, raja krishna menon, raja krishna menon's next film, Shahid Kapoor's next film, Kuwait evacuation, Ngangom Dingko Singh, Shahid Kapoor's upcoming films,

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter handle was reportedly hacked by a Turkish hacker group. The cyber group, named Ayyildiz Tim, posted a series of tweets in Turkish language and in one of them, it criticised the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Shahid’s film “Padmaavat” which released in January this year.

The 37-year-old actor played the role of Raja Ratan Singh while Khilji was portrayed by Ranveer Singh. In another tweeted, the group shared the song “Mashallah” from the film “Ek Tha Tiger”. “I love you Katrina Kaif,” it captioned the tweet.

Another tweet contained a video of the title song of Raj Kapoor’s film “Awara”.The Twitter handle was restored after an hour during which the group posted close to 20 tweets. On Wednesday, Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK