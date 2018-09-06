Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked; now restored

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter handle was reportedly hacked by a Turkish hacker group. The cyber group, named Ayyildiz Tim, posted a series of tweets in Turkish language and in one of them, it criticised the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Shahid’s film “Padmaavat” which released in January this year.

The 37-year-old actor played the role of Raja Ratan Singh while Khilji was portrayed by Ranveer Singh. In another tweeted, the group shared the song “Mashallah” from the film “Ek Tha Tiger”. “I love you Katrina Kaif,” it captioned the tweet.

Another tweet contained a video of the title song of Raj Kapoor’s film “Awara”.The Twitter handle was restored after an hour during which the group posted close to 20 tweets. On Wednesday, Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy.