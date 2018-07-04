Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur to feature in film based on body-shaming; read full details

After playing a role in brother, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Shaandaar, Sanah Kapur is all set to play the lead role in Abhishek Saxena’s Saroj Ka Rishta, which deals with the culture of body-shaming in India. As per reports published in Mumbai Mirror, Sanah will begin shooting for the romcom in August in Ghaziabad and Mawana.

Speaking about the Saroj Ka Rishta to Mirror, Abhishek Saxena said, “As a fat person, I have noticed that body-shaming doesn’t happen only with those who are on the heavier side, but also with thin people. The idea germinated from there. The film essentially revolves around a father-daughter relationship with Kumud Mishra and Sana at the centre. There is also a love triangle with the two heroes Gaurav Pandey and Randeep Rai.”

When Mirror asked Sana about her character, she said, “I am looking forward to mould myself into someone who is from a completely different culture. It’s mysterious and offers great scope for exploration.”

Well, let’s see how Sanah will mould herself in Saroj Ka Rishta.