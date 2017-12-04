Shahid Kapoor’s heart goes out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali; sends him love everyday

The trouble for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati doesn’t seem to end. When the trailer of the film came out, the Sri Rajput Karni Sena had raised objections and re-ignited their protest that reared its ugly head in January earlier this year. However, everyone thought that a consensus will be reached and that the film will have a smooth release on December 1. But the protest gained momentum and soon the film was banned in as many as five states – Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. And then the unthinkable happened – the makers of the film decided to postpone their film indefinitely.

Lead actor Shahid Kapoor had initially made a brief comment about the film and the problems that it’s facing. However, now he has elaborated on the issue. He admitted that the turn of events was indeed ‘strange’. But he refused to believe that things have worsened. He felt that the solution of the problem is taking longer to come about than anyone had anticipated. He then urged the protestors and those criticizing the film on the grounds that it distorts Rajput history that they should see the movie before jumping to any conclusions.

Last week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned before the Parliamentary panel. The session went on for two hours in Delhi on November 30 after which the panel told the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a call. Shahid Kapoor said that he hasn’t spoken to the director after he was back from Delhi but admitted that his heart goes out to him. He felt sad that someone of his calibre is having such a tough time. He added that he’s wishing, praying and sending him wishes and love every day.

Shahid Kapoor then reminded that last year, his film Udta Punjab had also come under scanner on the grounds that it shows the state of Punjab in a bad light. At that time, the CBFC had played spoilsport by suggesting 89 cuts. The producers alleged that the CBFC was not even allowing them to go to the Tribunal to pass their film unscathed. Later, the makers went to the High Court that passed the film with just two minor cuts. Shahid Kapoor said that once Udta Punjab was out, the controversies were forgotten and everyone loved the film. He said that he’s confident that the same will happen with Padmavati as well.

Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.