Shahid Kapoor’s half brother is all set to debut with Deepika Padukone

Ishaan Khattar half brother of Shahid Kapoor is all set to debut in his first film with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in his upcoming movie “Beyond The Clouds”, a Hindi language project to be shot in India with an Indian cast.

Even shahid Kapoor confirmed this news on Instagram and posted a picture with his 21-year-old brother and captioned it: “This ones ready to fly. Make us proud @ishaan95 (sic).”

Talking about the film “Beyond The Clouds”, which is going on the floors on Monday, is being produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films. The film dwells on nuanced human relationships, an area Majidi specialises in.

Majidi said in an interview given to IANS: “Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, whose work I adore, have represented India’s culture, rich heritage and the lives of common people to a global audience.

“These visions and images have stayed in my mind for years and cajoled me to make a film in India. Finally, I’m in Mumbai with a lovely team to narrate a story woven around the lives of common people” he concluded.

Majidi has been doing a location recce for the film in India since the past few months. It will be shot at numerous locations in India.

The leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised, even as there were rumours that Deepika Padukone was being considered for a pivotal role in the movie.