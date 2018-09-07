Shahid Kapoor’s dad Pankaj Kapur meets his grandson; new bundle of joy has come to our house, exclaims actor

On Wednesday night, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy. After this good news, the entire Kapoor and Rajput family has been celebrating the birth of a son. After Ishaan Khatter and Neelima Azim’s visit to the hospital, grandpa and Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur was also spotted visiting the hospital. Even since his grandson’s birth, Pankaj Kapur is on cloud nine. He recently expressed his happiness on the birth of grandson.

In a news report to Republic TV, Pankaj said, “I am very delighted that a new bundle of joy has come to our house. A baby being born in any house is a matter of sheer joy and excitement. Similarly, it is a moment of joy for our family and as the grandfather of the newborn, I am delighted and very proud of my family. I wish Shahid and Mira all the very best and many congratulations.”

A happy grandfather also told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival.”

For the uninitiated, Shahid is Pankaj’s son from his first marriage and despite the divorce of his parents early on, Shahid remains close to his father.