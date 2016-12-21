Shahid Kapoor wraps the first schedule of ‘Padmavati’

New Delhi: Everything related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus ‘Padmavati’ creates headlines and the latest update is the wrap up of Shahid Kapoor’s first schedule!

The 35-year-old, who plays the Rajput ruler Raja Ratan Singh, husband of queen Padmini (Deepika Padukone), has been constantly updating his fans with sneak peeks of his character on his social media.

Night shoots and morning wraps. #padmavati first sched wraps today. Loving it. https://t.co/V6lRMin2KF — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 20, 2016

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor took to his Instagram account to share another piece of information with a hot selfie and wrote alongside, “Night shoots and morning wraps. #padmavati first sched wraps today. Loving it.”

On a related note, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film stars Shahid, Deepika and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.