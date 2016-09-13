Free Press Journal
Shahid Kapoor voted ‘Sexiest Asian Man’ in the World; and we have proof

Dec 14, 2017
Actor Shahid Kapoor has been voted the “sexiest Asian Man” in the world in an annual UK poll released in London. “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I am humbled by the desirable tag,” Kapoor told the newspaper.

“I believe sexy is not only to do with the physical, but as much to do with the mental perspective on life. This one is for all those fans who have loved and supported me,” he said.

While Hrithik Roshan, is ranked second for the third year in a row and others on the top end of the list include actors are Salman Khan (7), Gurmeet Choudhary (8), and Ranveer Singh (9), with the only sportsman in the list, cricketer Virat Kohli, completing the top 10. Other key entries in the 2017 edition of the list include Barun Sobti (11), Ali Zafar (12), Varun Dhawan (13), Akshay Kumar (18), Sidharth Malhotra (23), Prabhas (26), Ranbir Kapoor (27), Imran Abbas (29), Sidhant Gupta (31), Nakuul Mehta (35), Atif Aslam (43) and British singer Arjun (49).

