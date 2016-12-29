Shahid Kapoor used to stalk Twinkle Khanna

It isn’t surprising to see actors expressing their teen crush memories about senior stars and several of them have been open about it. One amongst them is Shahid Kapoor who recently expressed similar feelings for former actress and Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna aka Tina.

While Twinkle has left acting and is enjoying her stint as an author and columnist, she continues to earn fans, courtesy her legendary wit. However, it was Twinkle Khanna’s beauty that Shahid Kapoor was awestruck with.

The Kapoor lad recently appeared on Koffee With Karan, where he seemed to be much in love with his wife Mira Rajput. But, as they discussed about first love and crushes, Shahid Kapoor made this interesting revelation wherein he stated that he had a massive crush on Twinkle Khanna.

In fact, reminiscing about an incident, Shahid Kapoor stated that he and his friend used to stalk Twinkle Khanna and used to wait for her for hours at a swimming pool at a hotel.

It was when Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem was shooting with Twinkle Khanna for the 1997 film Itihaas. The film in questioned also featured Ajay Devgn, Raj Babbar, Amrish Puri in prominent roles.

On the other hand, the recent episode of Koffee With Karan is special since it marks the debut of Mira Rajput on national television.