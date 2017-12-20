Shahid Kapoor to work with Imtiaz Ali in his next

Mumbai: A decade after their successful stint with the 2007 movie “Jab We Met”, Shahid Kapoor is geared up to collaborate with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his next project. The director-actor duo will start working on the project next year after Shahid wraps up Shree Narayan Singh’s “BattiGull Meter Chalu”. Earlier, there had been rumours about the two teaming up again, which further intensified when the director said he had approached the actor with a script.

Asked how excited he is to reunite with Imtiaz, Shahid said, “We are going to do something soon together and I am really excited. I think Imtiaz is a phenomenally talented filmmaker. We made a film together towards the beginning of both our careers and it’s something people still talk about.” “‘Jab We Met’ is very special and to work with the guy, who gave me Aditya Kashyap (the name of his character in the film) and whose work I have loved over the years, will be amazing.”

The actor was speaking at the Zee Cine Awards last night here. Shahid said the film’s subject is different from what they have done in the past. “It is very exciting and interesting,” he added. Shahid will start working on “Batti Gull…” in February 2018. The film has been in the news over the casting of its female lead. As per earlier reports, actor Katrina Kaif had been approached for the role. But if recent speculations are to believed, “Befikre” actor Vaani Kapoor may be seen romancingShahid in the film.

Addressing the rumours, Shahid quipped, “I have read so many articles about the heroine in the film that I feel the whole industry is a part of it. So, I am very happy and grateful that everyone is contributing to our film.” The female lead of the film is expected to be announced in a week or two, he added.