Shahid Kapoor teases 'Urvashi' remake alongside Kiara Advani; watch video

Shahid Kapoor teases ‘Urvashi’ remake alongside Kiara Advani; watch video

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 11:27 am
Earlier we reported of a viral video that suggested Shahid Kapoor to shake a leg on Prabhudheva’s popular 90s track ‘Urvashi’. But it wasn’t confirmed until recently Sasha teased fans on social media with a video introducing him and Kiara Advani in Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Urvashi’.

While the original track has been engraved in our memories, this one has beats, best dancers from Bollywood and Yo Yo Honey Singh could be making a comeback, as mentioned in a report by Latestly.

 


Take it easy #Urvashi @kiaraaliaadvani @yyhsofficial #BhushanKumar @directorgifty @tseries.official @hungamamusic

Choreographer Sanjay Shetty told Mumbai Mirror, “We’ve changed the lyrics, but the hook line remains the same. The song, however, doesn’t showcase a love story but a new-age relationship between Shahid and Kiara. Even the choreography is contemporary. We are shooting on a club set in Film City. We also filmed at a parking lot on Sunday to give the video an underground kind of a feel.”

