Shahid Kapoor shares cute throwback picture with Mira Rajput after son Zain's birth

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 18, 2018 10:13 am
Shahid Kapoor has indeed come out as ‘father of the year’ in the past couple of days. It has been over a week since the actor’s wife Mira Rajput gave birth to their second child Zain. The couple who are also parents to two-year-old daughter Misha are all smiles in this latest Instagram post.

The ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ actor showed off his love for Mrs Kapoor in a picture captioned as “#throwback” Aren’t they simply the cutest couple of b-town?

 


#throwback

The duo tied the knot in July 2015 and are quite the active pair on social media. Here are some of their adorable family moments.

 

Bliss.

❤️

Happy Sunday.

On the work front, Shahid is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ post paternity leave and has also begun the prep for Hindi remake of Telugu hit, ‘Arjun Reddy’. He will also be seen in a biopic on Asian gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh.

 

