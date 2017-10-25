Shahid Kapoor says, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” on Padmavati trailer

Mumbai: The Indian period drama film, Padmavati is slated the hit the screen on December 1. Padmavati is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, Padmavati trailer has been launch and Ranveer Singh has grabbed all the attention with his Allauddin Khilji role with his horror look. On the other side, Rani Padmini aka Deepika look adorable and we cannot take eye from her. But the audience has not satisfied with the Shahid Kapoor role, on this the actor said to leading daily, “You have to wait for the film to discover the role. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Shahid Kapoor portraying the role of Maharana Rawal Ratan Singh and husband of Rani Padmini. He added, “I think that the role has been underplayed in the trailer.” Just after two days of the trailer release, the Haider actor had taken to Instagram to post his picture from the film and wrote, “Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it. #rajputpride.”

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.