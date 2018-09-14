Shahid Kapoor resumes promotion of ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ after paternity leave

Shahid Kapoor seems to be very busy with his family after Zain was born, and was on paternity leave for few days and because of that he could not attend the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. But now the actor has resumed his work and his latest click from Mehboob Studio shows that he is all set. But according to reports Shahid will be in city promoting the film and will not go away from his family. While on the other hand Shraddha Kapoor was spotted flying solo at the Mumbai airport this morning, which only proves that Shahid is yet to resume work, completely.

Talking more about Shahid, earlier on Twitter he had mentioned that daughter Misha is not well and this is a tough time for him, “The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul meter chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon.” he had tweeted.

Before Zain’s birth, Shahid had mentioned about taking a rather short paternity break saying, “During Misha’s birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances,” as he further added, “I am self-employed, so I think I have more freedom [to take leaves as per my convenience]. If I don’t want to work for a certain period, I can do that. Having said that, life is all about finding the right balance.”