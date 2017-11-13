Shahid Kapoor requests everyone to ‘give ‘Padmavati’ a chance’

Mumbai: “Give the film a chance,” urges Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor in response to the ongoing controversy around his upcoming film ‘Padmavati’.

Shahid, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus, has also requested everyone to not form preconceived notions.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

While addressing the issue at a GQ event, the ‘Haider’ star said, “From the past few months, I have been saying the same thing, watch the film first and then decide for yourself. Give the film a chance. Don’t form preconceived notions.”

He further said the whole team of ‘Padmavati’ is ‘extremely proud’ of the film.

“It’s going to be a very special cinematic experience. It’s something that, I hope, the whole fraternity will be proud of.”

“Since the release of the trailer, everyone from the film industry has come together to support the film. Everyone is proud that a film like this is being made in India… the visuals are larger than life, the film speaks for itself,” the 36-year-old concluded.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 1.