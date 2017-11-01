Shahid Kapoor posts photoshoot pic with Mira Rajput, terms her ‘queen that rules my heart’

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput donned a royal avatar for Hello magazine photoshoot recently. This was Mira and Shahid’s first photoshoot and proved they are a stylish couple in Bollywood.

Hello Magazine India shared the image of the couple standing very close to each other, wear wedding dress. Shahid wore a sherwani and Mira was seen in a lehenga with a heavy Jewellery. They wrote, Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor welcome HELLO! into their retro experiment with marriage. In this rare exclusive, we decode the dynamics of this filial ménage-à-trois-where Baby Misha has also played a stellar role. #HELLOExclusive #SuperExclusive #ShahidKapoor #MiraRajput #NovemberIssue Jewellery Partner – @aisshpra_jewellery.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Also, the fan page of Shahid and Mira shared a picture with captioned, ShaMira. In picture Mira is seated on Shahid’s laps and Shahid is holding her in a lovely manner.

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor also shared a picture, where the couple is holding king and queen cards in their hands respectively, facing each other. He captioned the picture, “The queen that rules my heart.”

The queen that rules my heart. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magmum opus ‘Padmavati’ along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He is playing a character of Maharawal Ratan Singh, who is husband of Rani Padmini.