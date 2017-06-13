Shahid Kapoor now has big 10 million family

New Delhi: Shahid Kapooris enjoying a big family on Instagram. The actor recently announced that he now has 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app and with that, came his ‘dhatting naach.’

Sasha took to Instagram to share the dance boomerang and captioned it, “10 milli. Biiiiiggggg family. #dhattingnaach”

On the work front, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati,’ along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.