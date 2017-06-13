Shahid Kapoor now has big 10 million family

New Delhi: Shahid Kapooris enjoying a big family on Instagram. The actor recently announced that he now has 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app and with that, came his ‘dhatting naach.’
Sasha took to Instagram to share the dance boomerang and captioned it, “10 milli. Biiiiiggggg family. #dhattingnaach”
Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha rock the dance floor
On the work front, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati,’ along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.