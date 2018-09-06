Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput welcome baby boy: Tweeple suggest fun-filled names for Misha’s brother

Bollywood’s beloved couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy, yesterday night at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. As per the reports, Mira was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening with Shahid accompanying her whole time. Meanwhile, as soon as the good news surfaced online, fans and Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts to wish parents. The couple have a daughter Misha, which is a combination of the couple’s name. With birth of their son, excited people on Twitter, are suggesting some interesting names. Take a look:

Shahid & Mira , used first first 3 & 2 letters to name their daughter Misha . Now they can use last 3 & 2 letters to name the boy Rahid.

#MiraRajput — vinay pratap (@vnaypratap) September 6, 2018



@shahidkapoor

sir plz The Name Of Baby Boy Should Be Shami Kapoor, like Meesha Kapoor… It will b a great name sir..#MiraKapoor #MiraRajput #shahidkapoor #ThursdayMotivation — KRK (@Krkofficial_) September 6, 2018

@shahidkapoor #MiraRajput first baby girl name is

Mi+Sha=Misha

Now baby boy name

Ra+Hid=Rahid — Sunil Mudgil (@iamsunilmudgil) September 6, 2018

They can name th boy ShaMi #MiraRajput — Mohammed Azeem Uddin (@princeeazeem) September 5, 2018

According to Times Now, both Mira and the baby are doing well. Earlier, Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khatter arrived at the hospital to visit Mira. Mira’s mother was also spotted.

Shahid’s ‘Shaandar’ co-star Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. Preity Zinta also took to Twitter to wish the couple. Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with ZoomTV, Mira talked about her second baby’s name, saying as Shahid suggested Misha’s name, this time she might get a chance. “We haven’t decided the name of the baby yet. In fact, we are open to all suggestions. Misha’s name was Shahid’s selection. So, this time, I might get to select the name,” Mira had said.