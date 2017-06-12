Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Kapoor give us relationship goals

With Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor setting major couple goals ,from hitting the gym together to handling equal responsibility at home, the two have been setting a perfect example of a modern-day couple exemplifying equality and balance.

When asked about his wife, Shahid Kapoor was quote saying , “As far as Mira is concerned, she will do what she feels like doing. I don’t need to interfere. She is her own person and takes her own decisions. Whatever she decides to do, I’ll be supportive and happy.”

Bringing freedom and harmony in an equal relationship, the young couple, reflect modern-day partnerships whose productivity go on to benefit not just family, but community and society as a whole as observed by therapists , life coaches and other experts in the field.

Talking about how Shahid has always been a supportive husband says Mira, “Shahid is my strength and it’s because of him that I can speak my mind. He doesn’t curb my thinking and lets me be.”