Shahid , Kangana’s Rangoon trailer to be out on 6 January

Mumbai: The makers of “Rangoon” will be giving a sneak peek into the story of the war drama starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor by releasing the trailer on January 6 next year.

National Award winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s period drama is set in the 1940s amidst the turmoil of India’s independence struggle and will include some epic historic references.

The trailer release date was announced through a statement on Saturday.

Everything about the film has been kept under wraps. But Shahid’s look as an army officer got leaked during the shoot.

And Kangana’s avatar as Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva, is also out. The poster of the film within the film shows Kangana in a black outfit wielding a whip with a white stallion neighing close by. The movie poster is that of a Navroz Talkies production titled “Toofan Ki Beti”.

“Rangoon” – backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj – is slated to release on February 23, 2017.