Shahid Kapoor is the ideal father; here’s the proof

Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the popular actors of Bollywood. But apart from that, many people think that he is a perfect example of an ideal father. Well, Shahid was recently blessed with a son Zain, however, as per the leading daily, his daughter Misha has been down with high fever. Because of that, Shahid skipped many promotional events of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, due to his daughter’s ill-health.

But a while ago, Shahid shared Misha’s health update on Twitter and redefined the meaning of parenthood. Shahid wrote, “The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul meter chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon.”

Shahid’s tweet shows how he has approached his new role as a father and his responsibility towards the child. Hopefully, Misha gets well soon and is ready to play with baby brother Zain. Earlier, when Shahid’s wife and mother of Misha was asked about Zain and motherhood, she had told Zoom TV, “ I have spoken about the importance of feeding the baby in the past too. I was extremely religious with Misha and I am going to do the same with my newborn. It is the greatest gift you can give your baby”. While sharing some important health tips, Mira added, “Be happy and eat well. Also important is to sleep whenever the kids allow you to because that will no more be in your own hand.”