Shahid Kapoor is broody and sharp with a bearded look on Elle Man cover!

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most fashionable actors in the industry. The actor pulls off street style to formal style to athleisure with ease. In the last month, the actor has graced several covers and red carpets bringing his best fashion statement!

Now, Shahid Kapoor has graced the 21st-anniversary issue of the Elle magazine. Featured on the special edition of Elle Man, the Padmavati star talks about his journey of self-discovery. The official Instagram of the magazine shared the picture with the caption, “Our #ELLEMan’s #cover star #ShahidKapoor takes us through his journey of self discovery in our #December issue. On stands tomorrow. #bollywood #celebrity #ELLE.” The tagline on the cover reads, “Man in the mirror- Shahid Kapoor.”

On the cover, Shahid Kapoor looks sharp in a Tom Hilfiger white shirt teamed up with a pair of grey sporty pants and a jacket from Scotch. He has paired the outfit with a navy blue tie and black sneakers from Fenty x Puma collaboration. Side parted hair with bearded look completed his sharp look.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and is slated to release on December 1. He will soon start prep for Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.