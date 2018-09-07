Shahid Kapoor is a father all over again and mother Neelima Azim is overjoyed

Late on Wednesday night Shahid Kapoor became the proud father of a second child, this time a son. Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput already have a 2-year old daughter Misha. As the news of the new arrival spread various colleagues and well-wishers of the couple arrived at the hospital. The first to reach were Shahid’s mother actress Neelima Azim and his brother, Ishaan, who recently made his Bollywood, debut in Karan Johar’s Dhadak.

Neelima Azim could barely contain her joy and excitement. Says the rapturous grand mom, “I feel on top of the world. God bless the couple and their children. Now my elder son’s family is complete. I feel very emotional about it, and profoundly happy.”

Neelima is specially over-joyed for her little grand-daughter Misha’s sake. “My jaan Misha has her own baby-brother now. She is a wonderful little girl. And she will be a very a caring Didi (elder sister). To be a grandma a second time…I can’t express my happiness. I feel gloriously blessed. God is very kind.”

Neelima spends a lot of time with Misha playing and reading to her. And Misha’s ChachuIshaan is no less fond of the little one. Says the proud mother, “Both my boys are very special. They take very good care of me. I share a terrific bonding with both my sons. And they are very close to one another.”