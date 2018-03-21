Shahid Kapoor Confession: “One of my girlfriends cheated on me”

In the past, we came across many celebrities who shed their inhibitions when it comes to speaking on chat shows. A trend that we probably have to thank Karan Johar for since he came up with the concept of Koffee With Karan. BFFs with Vogue kicked off on similar lines and has currently reached its second season. And we must say Neha Dhupia as a host too has been making use of her B-town camaraderie to scoop out some interesting secrets. Shahid Kapoor, who attended the show with his wife Mira Rajput, too had some intriguing confessions that made us raise an eyebrow.

Well the proof for it is the recently released trailer of the forthcoming episode. Do you remember the time when they took the audience by a surprise by all their lovey-dovey talks on Koffee With Karan? But if you are expecting something like that on BFFs with Vogue, then lets us tell you it has only gotten bolder. Fans of the show would vouch for the fact that this BFFs show has a couple of segments which forces you to either strip to eat something nasty if you don’t confess.

Looks like Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput weren’t the ones to break that easily! They rather opted for speaking it up rather than eating or stripping. So when Shahid Kapoor was asked if there was anyone who he dated who cheated on him, the actor responded in what seems like a truthful manner. He said, “I am sure about one but I have my doubts about the other.” While Mira chipped in saying that Neha should have rephrased the question as how many, Neha prodded a little further asking if he was talking about the ‘famous women’ he has dated.

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor was dating Kareena Kapoor Khan and later, he was also dating Priyanka Chopra. However, Shahid Kapoor refused to divulge a name.

Isn’t that proof enough that the forthcoming episode is going to be fiery! Considering that both Mira and Shahid have a lot to say, BFFs with Vogue S2 fans can be well prepared for a series of such revelations.