Shahid Kapoor celebrates as ‘Padmaavat’ enters Rs 300 crore club in just 50 days, see pic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus ‘Padmaavat’-starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, after a lot of controversies and delays released on January 25 and received a lot of appreciation from audience as well as critics. The film has created and broke many records at the box office and now the film has entered the prestigious Rs 300 crore club.

Shahid Kapoor, who essayed the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, shared a poster and wrote, “Celebrating 50 days of the magic of #Padmaavat! @filmpadmaavat @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @aditiraohydari @viacom18motionpictures #BhansaliProductions @tseries.official.”

To note, ‘Padmaavat’ is the sixth film to cross the Rs 300 cr mark. Before this, other films included ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘PK’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Talking about the international box office, the film has earned Rs 5885 crore at worldwide box office. The film was made with a whooping budget of Rs 180 crore. It is also a first film for Deepika, Shahid, Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to enter in Rs 300 cr club.