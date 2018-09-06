Shahid Kapoor becomes father of baby boy! Ishaan Khatter, Neelima Azim spotted at Hinduja Hospital to be with Mira Rajput; view pics

Bollywood’s popular actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday night. Mira Rajput Kapoor gave a birth to her second child in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. At the time of child’s birth, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azim were spotted at the hospital to give support to the couple.

See pics:





After this delightful news, the entire Kapoor, as well as Rajput family, are enjoying every moment of happiness. Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira are already parents of daughter Misha who was born in 2016. Mira was admitted to the hospital in the evening and her mother Bela Rajput was also present at that moment to be with her daughter.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 6, 2015. It was an arranged marriage and over the period of time of their marriage, they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood.

(With IANS Inputs)