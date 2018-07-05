Shahid Kapoor bags father of the year award with this adorable Instagram post; see pics

With a new addition to family on board, daddy Shahid Kapoor is all down to spend maximum time with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. Their recent Instagram post speaks of the amazing day the trio had.

“Bliss,” Shahid captioned his photo with Misha. The little munchkin looks happy in her father’s arms as they pose together at their sea-facing Mumbai home. Shahid, too, cracks a big smile in the photo, and why not, his baby girl is too cute for words.

Bliss.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Mira, on the other hand, posted a paparazzi picture of her and Shahid captioned, “Happiness.. beside me and inside me,” she gave a beautiful caption to the photo.

It didn’t stop there as Mira decided to mess around the actor’s profile. She posted her own selfie where we can see Shahid in the background. “Insta trakeover by me. What is he doing at the back?” she wrote. This was followed by various photos of Shahid with hilarious captions to go with his expressions, sort of like memes.

Mira and Shahid are expecting their second child. They had announced it in April in a special way with help from Misha. She gave a big smile to the camera with words ‘big sister’ written by her side.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.