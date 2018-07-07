Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput wedding anniversary: These 10 pictures of couple prove that their love is eternal
Bollywood’s famous couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015 and it was the most talked about wedding of B-town in that year. And after that everything changed for Shahid, his life was filled with love, care and luck. However, now the couple is celebrating their third wedding anniversary. Talking more about the couple, they get clicked together very often and the pictures of them trend on social media for days.
It doesn’t look like that couple has completed three years of marriage, they look as fresh as newly-weds. They seem to enjoy every bit of their life. Even Mira has become a social media pro, and has lakhs of followers on her social media account.
Shahid and Mira try to give some glimpse of their personal life to the fans through their pictures and videos which they post on the social media account. So in this special features we present to you ten stunning pictures of the couple which proves that their love is eternal for each other.