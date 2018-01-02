Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor recently met at an event, and you will be surprised to know what transpired

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were once the most talked about couple of B-Town. They parted ways for some reason, and never seen together even in films for a long time. Recently, Shahid and Kareena were captured in an awkward encounter at an award show.

They were spotted at the same event, but an insider has something else to inform saying that, Shahid and Kareena were quite cordial, and in fact Shahid helped Kareena in a photoshoot post the event.

The eyewitness told to Bombay Times, “Shahid entered the room when Kareena was doing a set of solo pictures with the celebrity photographer. The actor not only greeted her, but also said some funny things about her dress to make her laugh. Shahid and Kareena were extremely comfortable; he watched her being shot and even suggested an improvisation that could enhance the display of her floor-length dress. Their interaction seemed very normal. After a few minutes, the duo was joined by Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.”

According to the source, “Further Sonam and Kareena shots picture together and Shahid stood aside quietly for an hour.” After that, Sridevi and Deepika Padukone also entered the event. They too completed their photoshoot before Shahid, which he insisted upon since he didn’t want them to wait longer during night. “He wanted the ladies to leave soon because it was already past midnight,” the eyewitness concluded.