Shaheen Bhatt speaks about how she overcame depression, Alia Bhatt backs her

Actress Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt has spoken about her suicidal thoughts and depression earlier in her Instagram post. But now after the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade’s suicide, she has penned down how she overcome by her depression and suicidal thoughts in a Vogue magazine. “I’ve experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I’ve been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future,” read an excerpt from Shaheen’s article.

Shaheen’s article also mentioned about Bourdain’s death and how her eyes “filled with tears” after she read the news of his death.

“I love Bourdain, I’ve been a fan of his ever since I read Kitchen Confidential. I marvelled at his no-nonsense screen presence, his natural humour and his effortless ability to turn the foods he was eating into almost living, breathing characters. I love Bourdain, but that wasn’t the only reason I was crying. I was crying because every time I hear of someone who was unable to go on living with the darkness within them, I’m reminded of how that could have just as easily been me.”

Shaheen encouraged those who are getting such thoughts “talking about depression is no longer an option, it’s a matter of life and death.”

“Every day that we shy away from the subject, someone plunges further into their depressive hole, isolating themselves and believing they’re freaks. Every minute that we continue to stay silent we lose one more person to the horrors of depression and suicide. Every second that we choose comfort over reality we fail another Anthony and another Kate,” she concluded.

Alia Bhatt also applauded the bravery of her sister on Twitter, and she wrote “Shaheen you are brilliant! My sister has battled and lived with depression since she was 12. She speaks her heart out and without any hesitation addresses the giant elephant in the room – Mental health and the LACK of our understanding & acceptance!”