Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana steals the limelight at Gauri Khan’s restaurant opening

It is not a secret that Shah Rukh Khan is a family man. The actor likes to spend as much time as possible with his family whenever he is not working. So, when Gauri Khan made her entry into the restaurant design space with her new restaurant Arth, it did not come as a surprise that it was a family affair for the Khans.

At the opening of a restaurant designed by Gauri Khan this past weekend, Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his two kids- Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. While little AbRam was missing from the star-studded affair, it was Suhana who stole the limelight from her superstar father while Aryan tried to keep his entry low-key.

Suhana Khan stunned everyone in an orange bandage dress as she posed for the shutterbugs with her father. The photogs could not get enough of the gorgeous teenager as SRK escorted her to the venue and stood by her side. Aryan, on the other hand, kept it casual and low key while entering the venue. SRK looked amazing as a host in a black shirt and trousers.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next opposite Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali‘s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film is set to release on August 4, 2017.