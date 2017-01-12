Shah Rukh tight-lipped on working with Salman in ‘Tubelight’

Mumbai: Amid reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Salman Khan-starrer “Tubelight”, the “Raees” actor says even he has heard the news but chose not to divulge more details.

There were reports that Shah Rukh will have a very important scene in the upcoming Kabir Khan directed drama.

When asked about it, Shah Rukh told reporters last night, “Even I have heard about the news, but you should ask the producers, they will give you the right answer.”

While there is no official confirmation regarding the on-screen reunion of the duo, Shah Rukh will be seen on Salman’s TV show “Bigg Boss”.

The 51-year-old actor says it was fun shooting the promo with the “Sultan” star and promises that the episode will be entertaining too.

“It was fun shooting the promo. Salman wore the ‘Raees’ Pathani suit. It was very entertaining. We will do something to entertain you there as well (on the show). When we come together, we try our best to entertain people. In the next two three days I will go and shoot for it.”

Shah Rukh was speaking at the launch of celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar last night.

The actor also wished Deepika Padukone on her maiden Hollywood venture “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, scheduled tohit screens on January 14.

“She started her career with me, I wish her all the best. It seems like an interesting film, I have seen the posters. I wish her, Vin Diesel all the best. Since it is an action film, I am sure it’s going to be loved by Indian audiences.”