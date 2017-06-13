Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay among Forbes 100 highest-paid global celebrities

It’s that time of the year when fans get to know who among the Indian celebrities have made it to the World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities Forbes list. Well, it’s a good year to be famous as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have made it to the Forbes’ coveted list.

While Hollywood music producer and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has topped the chart with a whopping career-best of $130 million, our Indian stars aren’t behind in the game. Shah Rukh Khan, the top-ranked Indian, has beaten his contemporaries by bagging the 65th position with his earnings of $38 million in 2016. Last year, he starred in two films ‘Fan’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ and made a cameo in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Taking the 71st position is Salman Khan, who has had whopping earnings of $37 million. Last year, Salman was only seen in one film ‘Sultan’ which was a blockbuster. Akshay Kumar has taken the 80th position with earnings of $35.5 million. Akshay had the most successful 2016 with three hit films- ‘Airlift’, ‘Rustom’ and ‘Housefull 3’.

Meanwhile, all of them are busy shooting for their next films. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ with Anushka Sharma. Salman Khan is gearing up for Kabir Khan’s ‘Tubelight’. Akshay Kumar will be seen in ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ with Bhumi Pednekar.