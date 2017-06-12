Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay: 10 of Bollywood’s highest paid actors and their net worth

Big Bollywood movies cross and break all kinds of records at the box office. Recently, Dangal earned Rs 1800 crore and Baahubali 2 has garnered over Rs 1600 crore worldwide. As movies make huge sums of money, stars also charge a lot. According to Forbes last year list, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the top 20 highest paid actors of the world.

Here is the list of actors of highest paid Bollywood actors in 2016-2017

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s income is the highest as he takes Rs 60 crore per films. His upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ is going to hit theatres this Eid. Salman Khan’s net worth is Rs 1,480 crore.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known ‘Mr Perfectionist’ in Bollywood. We all know that Aamir’s movies come only once in a year. But, it breaks all records at the box office. Recently, Dangal made history in Indian cinema and earned Rs 1800 crore worldwide. The lead actor charges Rs 50 crore per movie and his net worth is Rs 1,300 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood is not only a good actor, but a great businessman too. He has his own production house named Red Chillies Entertainment. He charges Rs 40-45 crore per film. And his net worth is Rs 5, 100 crores

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is the Khiladi of Bollywood. If we see last year’s films, they are mostly biopics, Airlift, Rustom, and now Padman. The action hero charges Rs 40-45 crores per films and his net worth is Rs 600 crores.

Hrithik Roshan

‘Super Hero’ Hrithik Roshan is a top star, and was in the list of highest paid actors of bollywood in 2016. He charges approximately Rs 40 crore per movie. Hrithik Roshan’s net worth is Rs 2,680 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor

Kapoor and Sons! After Rishi, now Ranbir Kapoor is making waves in Bollywood. After making his debut with Sawariyaan, he proved with ‘Barfi’ that he can do anything. He is the smartest hero of the Hindi film industry at present. He charges Rs 25 crore per film, and his net worth is Rs 320 crores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, in the year 2016, made his debut as a producer with a ‘Shivaay’. Apart from his share in profit, he charges approximately Rs 22-25 crores per movie. Ajay has mainly focused at commercial and masala movies which has helped him to increase his net worth, which is Rs 203 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan

From 60s to now, he is only the actor who still rules Bollywood. He is too old but even, he is among the 10 highest paid actors in Bollywood. His fees for a single film is Rs 18-20 crore. And his net worth is Rs 700 crores.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is among the most successful hero of the new generation. He is among the few who has come from the outside Bollywood, without any recommendation. He has featured in hit movies like Bajirao Mastani, and now will be seen in ‘Padmavati’ along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He charges Rs 20 crore per movie and his net worth is Rs 305 crores.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who debut in Bollywood as a back-up dancer, is now among the highest paid actors in Bollywood. He charges Rs 15-18 crore per movie. Shahid is the favourite hero of many producers which has helped him raise his fee. The Net Worth of Shahid Kapoor is Rs 182 crore.