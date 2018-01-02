Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’: Here’s all you need to know about SRK’s dwarf act

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khankept his promise and, on the first day of 2018, treated fans with the title and teaser of his upcoming film with Anand L Rai. Titled ‘Zero’, the film has King Khan playing a dwarf.
The movie which reunites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will see Kat playing the role of a Bollywood celebrity in the film. The film is said to be based on the love story of a dwarf (SRK), who falls in love with superstar Katrina. Anushka will be seen portraying a mentally-challenged girl.
A tall, dark and handsome Shah Rukh whose height is 5.8 feet will be seen playing a 3 feet tall man, with the help of VFX. The teaser has certainly raised the curiosity level.
Watch Zero teaser video here:
This is the first Shah Rukh-Anand L Rai collaboration, written by Himanshu Sharma and helmed by Rai himself. There were reports that the film was earlier titled ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’, then ‘Dwarf’. The official name, however, has turned out to be ‘Zero’.
Before Anushka, her role was said to have been offered to Deepika Padukone, but because of the alleged catfight between Katrina and Deepika things are said not to have materialised. Alia Bhatt too came into the picture, but she was busy with another schedule.
Anand L Rai said to PTI during an interview, “I wanted to celebrate ‘Zero’, I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and ‘Zero’ comes from there.”