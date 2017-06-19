Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan pose with mommy Gauri caught every ones attention

Few days ago Shah Rukh Khan posted with son Abram and caught every one eyes and this time the elder son Aryan is posing with beautiful mom Gauri and captioned it the “The Birth Giver” on his Instagram account.

The Birth Giver A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:16am PDT



Aryan is extremely close to his mum Gauri because the three words that he’s mentioned in his caption speaks so much about the unconditional bond he shares with his mum. I mean, it’s such a heart-melting moment for any mom to see her son calling her ‘the birth giver’ on Father’s day. But in return Gauri Khan also re-posted the same picture by filtering it and captioned it “Love The Tag line .. The Birth giver”, This is such a adorable moment for both of them.

Love The Tag line .. The Birth giver A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Earlier, Shah Rukh spoke about Aryan and said he is more comfortable in sharing his personal stuff with his mommy Gauri than with him. He had said, “My kids have been very friendly. The conversations I have with them, I would have with my friends, if I had any. So, we sit down and chat, we make fun, we laugh, and we even grieve together. I think parental conversations, Gauri has with them. I don’t ask them about their relationships. They talk to their mother more about stuff like this. But I never ask them. Whenever, they want to say, they say it. But their relationships are things which are completely different from the kind of films I do.”