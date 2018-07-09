Shah Rukh Khan’s selfie wih wife Gauri is the cutest thing you’ll see today, check out

Shah Rukh Khan is currently holidaying in Europe with family. While, enjoying their holiday, SRK and co are providing constant updates about their vacation to their fans on social media. While earlier, we have seen pictures of SRK’s children’s Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, the latest shows Shah Rukh and wife Gauri, posing for a selfie and we must admit that it is the most cutest one. Shah Rukh captioned the image, “After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken…she’s @gaurikhan all heart!”

Check out the image below:

In the picture, we can see SRK in a ripped t-shirt and a beanie and cool shades, similar to wife Gauri, who’s wearing a white t-shirt and a summery reed lip colour. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and family are in Europe, relaxing after Baadshah wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming movie, ‘Zero’. Recently, they were in Barcelona and then travelled to France. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri have been sharing adorable pictures of their kids on social media. Gauri shared a picture of AbRam and Aryan, which went viral on the internet. SRK had also shared an image with daughter Suhana, which had become the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Zero’. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. ‘Zero’ is scheduled to release on December 21.