Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Salute’ shoot to delayed by a month- here’s why

Earlier we had reported that Shah Rukh Khan was all set to commence work on his next venture which is the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute this September. However, now we hear that the film might just be delayed by a month. In fact, reports state that the film, which is based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, will now commence shooting only in October since a few more details of the cast are yet to be locked.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the developments said that though Shah Rukh Khan was to commence shooting Salute in September, since the actor took off to the US for a 45 day shoot for Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, the schedule is like to be postponed. Continuing further, the source also added that though the makers of Salute are yet to release any official statement about the casting, and filming dates of Salute, the same will be announced soon as they lock the rest of the cast and finalize the dates.

As for the film, Salute that will be directed by Mahesh Mathai, will see Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of the real life astronaut and former Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma, who was the only Indian to travel into the space. Now slated to go on floors in October, Salute is slated to release only in 2019. Back on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Harry Met Sejal and will next be seen next in Zero sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.