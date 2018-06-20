Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Ent and Azure Entertainment come together for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Ent. is excited to announce its next film, in association with Azure Ent., for Sujoy Ghosh’s next Badla. The crime thriller will star the legendary and senior actor Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu.

Red Chilled Ent. tweeted the news, ” Red Chillies Ent. is excited to announce its next film #BADLA, in association with Azure Ent., starring the legendary @SrBachchan & the very talented @taapsee, helmed by acclaimed director @Sujoy_G. @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @sunirkheterpal @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure “

Sujoy Ghosh has directed Amitabh in fantasy adventure film Aladin and thriller Te3n. Amitabh and SRK, incidentally, last worked together 10 years ago in Bhoothnath. It will be after Kahani 2 Sujoy will be directing a movie. Badla will also reunite Taapsee Pannu and Senior Bachchan, who were together last seen in 2016’s hit film Pink.