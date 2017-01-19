Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees granted UA certificate with 6 verbal cuts

The soon to release Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that has been making headlines ever since its announcement has received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. We hear that the film has been cleared with a ‘UA’ rating with 6 cuts.

Confirming the same, a source adds that while Raees has been granted a UA certificate, there have been 6 cuts that have been recommended, all of which are verbal audio cuts. As it stands currently with no cuts in the film’s visuals, Raees will hit screens on January 25 with a run time of 2 hours 20 minutes.

Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia, will feature Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a gangster opposite Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.